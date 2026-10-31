Cara Delevingne breaks silence on struggle that delayed music career

Cara Delevingne, who recently released her first musical project, opened up about a past struggle that prompted her to wait for her music career.

​The British star, famed for being a model and actress, released her debut album, Not Normal, in September.

​Speaking to Bustle, Cara revealed her struggles with addiction had played a major role in delaying her start to her music career.

​The 34-year-old actress admitted, "Not being a sober person, I was so all over the place."

​Cara explained that she "just wouldn't have been able to handle" the judgement over her music during a time when she was "on the edge of so much self-hatred".

​"Back then, I could just about cope with people telling me I'm not pretty or ugly or not good at acting, but I couldn't deal with (scrutiny over my music)," she continued. "I just wouldn't have been able to hack it."

​For those who are unaware, after years of battling a drug addiction, the Paper Towns actress checked into rehab in late 2022 and has been sober ever since.

​Her first music collaboration came in 2020 when she contributed backing vocals on Fiona Apple's song Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and the pair reunited to co-write the song Need It for Cara's debut album.

​Sharing insights about working on the album alongside Fiona, Cara added, "You can't really hear her as much in the music, but she's just been an inspiration to me as a person and as an artist. I absolutely adore her."