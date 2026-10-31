Cara Delevingne breaks silence on struggle that delayed music career

Cara Delevingne explains why she wasn't ready to share her music earlier

By Maliha Javed
Published October 31, 2026
Cara Delevingne breaks silence on struggle that delayed music career
Cara Delevingne breaks silence on struggle that delayed music career

Cara Delevingne, who recently released her first musical project, opened up about a past struggle that prompted her to wait for her music career.

​The British star, famed for being a model and actress, released her debut album, Not Normal, in September.

​Speaking to Bustle, Cara revealed her struggles with addiction had played a major role in delaying her start to her music career.

​The 34-year-old actress admitted, "Not being a sober person, I was so all over the place."

​Cara explained that she "just wouldn't have been able to handle" the judgement over her music during a time when she was "on the edge of so much self-hatred".

​"Back then, I could just about cope with people telling me I'm not pretty or ugly or not good at acting, but I couldn't deal with (scrutiny over my music)," she continued. "I just wouldn't have been able to hack it."

​For those who are unaware, after years of battling a drug addiction, the Paper Towns actress checked into rehab in late 2022 and has been sober ever since.

​Her first music collaboration came in 2020 when she contributed backing vocals on Fiona Apple's song Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and the pair reunited to co-write the song Need It for Cara's debut album.

​Sharing insights about working on the album alongside Fiona, Cara added, "You can't really hear her as much in the music, but she's just been an inspiration to me as a person and as an artist. I absolutely adore her."

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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