Meghan Markle’s father Thomas faces fresh scrutiny after alleged storage unit discovery

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas might just land into more trouble after a deeply concerning report.

Amid allegations of child pornography possession and child sexual abuse against him, a storage unit under his name was reportedly discovered to contain explicit photographs and magazines featuring young girls.

The Daily Mail has claimed in their October 30 report that they had gained access to a storage unit rented under Thomas Sr.’s name in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, where he used to live.

Receipts reportedly seen by the outlet showed that he rented the 5-by-10-foot unit in 2017, but he allegedly stopped payments over the past two years.

It was also reported that the abandoned storage unit contained magazines depicting child pornography and photo negatives that showed “voyeuristic” images of children on a beach.

A series of black-and-white photos reportedly shows naked girls, including one female featured in multiple images, including naked photos and one of Thomas Sr. and the female sitting together on a hotel bed.

The outlet also reported to have found 50 video tapes in the storage unit. Although the contents of the films are unknown, the Daily Mail reported that they featured titles such as “Boys – Brother and Sister – Russian XX” and “Manila Nites.”

Books with titles such as Forbidden Sexual Behavior and Morality, The Intimate Sex Lives of Famous People, Hollywood Lolitas and The Invisible Children were also discovered in the storage unit.

The report also claims to have discovered a computer tower, on which there were instructions on how to run the WinCleaner program, which wipes hard drives. The outlet also allegedly found a paper plate with the words “Dark Web” and URLs.

The Daily Mail reported that they have alerted the FBI to their findings.

This comes after a friend of the Duchess of Sussex spoked to PEOPLE magazine on October 26, after it was reported that Meghan and Prince Harry were receiving updates on the allegations against her father while on a family holiday during their children’s, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet school break.

“It’s been really difficult. She’s really cut up,” the friend said. “She has young children, and I think that, alongside the victims, is just weighing on her mind. It’s traumatic.”