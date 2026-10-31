'Star Trek' actor Patrick Stewart's estranged son breaks silence after actor's death

Sir Patrick Stewart's estranged son has broken his silence after the legendary Star Trek actor's death.

​For those unversed, the X-Men star died on Wednesday at the age of 86 following a battle with dementia.

​Patrick's son, actor Daniel Stewart, took to his X account hours after the actor's death was announced and shared a throwback picture with his father to express his grief.

​In the heartfelt picture, a the doting father is seen riding piggyback on Daniel's back.

​The snap was taken during a 2001 production of Johnson Over Jordan at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds, England.

​However, the estranged son did not mention anything in the caption, prompting fans to leave messages of condolence in the comments section.​

One wrote, "Your dad was a father figure to many of us just by watching him perform. My condolences."

A second penned, "Daniel, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. He was loved and admired by so many people. I wish the best for you and your family as you grieve."

For those unversed, Sir Patrick welcomed two kids with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.

In a previous interview, the late actor publicly spoke about his “practically non-existent” relationship with his kids.

He told the Independent in 2023 that the estranged bond with his kids caused him “significant grief."

Patrick recalled, "There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them.”

​“I always put my acting work first, before my family," he added at the time.