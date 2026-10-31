'Star Trek' actor Patrick Stewart's estranged son breaks silence after actor's death
Patrick Stewart's estranged son speaks out with heartbreaking insight into his father-son bond
Sir Patrick Stewart's estranged son has broken his silence after the legendary Star Trek actor's death.
For those unversed, the X-Men star died on Wednesday at the age of 86 following a battle with dementia.
Patrick's son, actor Daniel Stewart, took to his X account hours after the actor's death was announced and shared a throwback picture with his father to express his grief.
In the heartfelt picture, a the doting father is seen riding piggyback on Daniel's back.
The snap was taken during a 2001 production of Johnson Over Jordan at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds, England.
However, the estranged son did not mention anything in the caption, prompting fans to leave messages of condolence in the comments section.
One wrote, "Your dad was a father figure to many of us just by watching him perform. My condolences."
A second penned, "Daniel, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. He was loved and admired by so many people. I wish the best for you and your family as you grieve."
For those unversed, Sir Patrick welcomed two kids with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.
In a previous interview, the late actor publicly spoke about his “practically non-existent” relationship with his kids.
He told the Independent in 2023 that the estranged bond with his kids caused him “significant grief."
Patrick recalled, "There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not pained by the memory of my children, who they were and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them.”
“I always put my acting work first, before my family," he added at the time.
-
Jay-Z and Kanye West reunion at Super Bowl LXI? Roc Nation executive weighs in
-
Christopher Lloyd breaks silence on his career's biggest regret
-
Drake on the verge of signing record-breaking record deal?
-
Marc Summers reveals his shocking source of income: 'Believe it or not'
-
'You Can See Everything' beats 'Clayface' in box-office run
-
HBO drops Halloween surprise for 'IT: Welcome to Derry' fans
-
Rich Paul suggests he and Adele are husband and wife
-
Michael Douglas' wife Catherine Zeta-Jones asks him to 'clean his act up'