Riley Green gives major update about his dating life

Riley Green is currently living a single life.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 38-year-old country singer confirmed that he doesn't date anyone right now.

The Worst Way singer shared that maintaining a romantic relationship alongside his busy schedule is not easy for him.

“I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s... I can barely make this lifestyle work,” Riley told the outlet.

“I think that’s probably a battle for anybody that’s in a demanding position ... just a career where you’re on the road 200-plus days a year. I was busy before I started filming The Voice. Now I’m in L.A. every day," he continued.

The Don't Mind If I Do crooner added that before focusing on a relationship, he would need to "make a few changes to his lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Riley finds ways to stay grounded through his family.

“What gets me by now, without having those things that I’m hoping for, is I get to FaceTime my nephew and see what he’s doing and watch him play sports and catch up with my family,” he shared.

“We’re all still really close. They make it bearable in a pretty hectic lifestyle right now," Riley added.