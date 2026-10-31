Teddi Mellencamp breaks up with new boyfriend PJ Conley after months of dating

Teddi Mellencamp and her boyfriend PJ Conley have called it quits after being in a relationship for months.

During the latest episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the 45-year-old TV personality revealed that her new boyfriend broke up with her.

"I went out with the Valley Guy last night, and we had a really good time at dinner, and after dinner, he's like, 'Should we talk, you know, about the future?' said Teddi.

"He's just like, 'I have to tell you, let's talk about the future. I know where my life is going," she continued.

The Next Level actress further said, "He goes, 'I was so shocked when you met my family and how well it went. Because I thought they were going to be a little bit more not accepting about the age difference and stuff.'

"And he goes, 'But when I look at a future, I don't see you in it,'" Teddi added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum noted that the financial benefits analyst felt "terrible" that he could not give her what she wanted in a relationship.

"Whether he knew it or not, he was breathing life into me. But now I feel like, am I just not good enough?" said Teddi.

For those unaware, the TV star confirmed her romance with PJ in August.