‘The Young and the Restless’ star scores another Emmy win

Roger Howarth celebrates second Emmy victory!

Roger expressed his happiness after he received an award at the 53rd Daytime Emmys. However, the latest win came 32 years after he first received a Daytime Emmy award in 1994.

“I’m really, really happy. I love being an actor. I’m so happy that I get to do this thing that we all get to do together, that we cooperate,” the television star said after winning on stage.

He went on to say, “I share this with Josh Griffith, Joe Shelby Griffith, and I want to say thank you to CBS and to Sony.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Roger was honored with the award after playing the Supporting character Matt Clark in the drama series The Young and the Restless.

Extending his thanks to the cast and crew of the long-running CBS soap opera, the actor said, “that have made me feel so welcome that I don’t know how to say thank you other than to just say thank you. I appreciate you.”

“I’m just happy to be still in consideration and above ground,” Roger continued. “Both of those things are pretty great. I mean, I was barely old enough to drive when I won the first one!”

For those unaware, The Young and the Restless first premiered in 1973, and it continues to air new episodes even now.