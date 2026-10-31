Reba McEntire, Rex Linn get honest about their characters’ future in ‘Happy’s Place’

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn discussed the future of Bobbie McAlliste and Emmett in Happy’s Place.

The couple has starred in the 2024 TV sitcom, Reba, as Bobbie, while Rex portrayed the character Emmett. The characters started as friends but later developed feelings; however, their romance eventually came to an end, leaving their romantic relationship in doubt.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the real-life couple shared their thoughts on their characters’ romantic reunion.

“Will they, won’t they! I love that. I loved it with [Cheers’] Sam and Diane and other sitcoms. It just keeps everybody on their toes and keeps that romance going,” Reba shared.

While her fiance wants them back, he said, “I‘m not saying this because I’m with Reba, but I’m saying I’ve had more fun being with Bobbie as Emmett than I have without Bobbie. I can say that.”

“And I didn’t even really know, when they started putting these two characters together, I honestly didn’t think that they would ever put us together as a couple for a number of reasons, but it happened and it was fun and then all of a sudden, it’s not happening,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Reba McEntire and Rex Linn started dating in 2020, before getting engaged in December 2024.

However, Melissa Peterman, who played the character Gabby, a bartender in Happy’s Place, offered her perspective, saying, “I also think it’s a fun added layer of the will-they-won’t-they when it’s in real life, you are a couple.”

“I’m guessing that for the viewers at home, that’s another fun layer to think about,” she added further.