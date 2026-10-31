King Charles earns praise from his Caribbean tour companion

The artist hired by royal family for the tour, Jonathan Yeo, revealed what it's like travelling alongside King Charles.

As the monarch continues his nine-day Caribbean tour, the British portrait artist, who is accompanying him on the trip, reflected on King Charles’ Bahamas stop and praised His Majesty’s impressive energy.

"He's amazingly energetic. And to do that speech after the long flight, it was particularly impressive. It was obviously hot. We were sweating a bit. So, you know… he's very impressive," the painter said.

Speaking about his creative approach and the challenge he is facing in capturing the royal trip, Jonathan said, "There's a bit of work here, which is really interesting, but also then when you go back, it's like, I can't really be carrying my easel and paints around very easily or transport, wet pictures back."

He went on to say, "There's probably some technical way of doing it but It wouldn't have been easy. So I think the idea is to do some sketches, take pictures, get some ideas about what sort of a little narrative theme might be.”

"I have also bought an iPad but I do find the physical medium a bit more satisfying.” jonathan continued, "I've bought some water-based paint and that sort of thing. So far, we haven't had much time to do anything because [we have been] sort of chasing around, having quite a busy schedule."

The artist revealed that the Junkanoo parade was especially captivating for him, which happened on the second day in the Bahamas.

"That was obviously wonderful and colourful, and it was a nice intersection of the gig he was doing, and a bit of lively, unexpected local culture. With most of the other parts what I have done is a little series of works,” he said

Adding, "So it might be that there's one key picture, but then a load of sketches. I don't really know yet. It's a fairly open brief."

Jonathan further spoke highly of King Charles, stating, "He's entertaining and knowledgable about a whole range of areas, and very funny as well."

"And he's pretty consistently ahead of the game on things, whether it's on the environment or wanting to champion traditional techniques when it's out of fashion. He's got an interesting sense of where things are going.. And he ploughs his own furrow, I think, regardless of what the fads are at the time," he further added.