Noah Wyle spills on George Clooney’s fun side

Noah Wyle shared what he and his co-stars, George Clooney and Eric La Salle, are like behind the camera.

Noah starred as Dr John Carter, alongside George, who portrayed Dr Doug Ross, and Eric La Salle, as Dr Peter Benton, in the 1994 medical drama ER.

Now, speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Noah opened up about his co-actors' fun-loving behavior and how he enjoyed making Eric laugh because of his “infectious laugh.”

“He has a very infectious laugh, and getting Eriq to break is one of the great joys in life,” the Emmy-winning actor said. “We were all the class clowns in our class, trying to get attention.”

“So the idea that we would all be serious doctors, it’s a finite concept, before we all want to start making fun of what we’re doing, especially when you’ve got George Clooney in the scene,” he added.

Sharing about George’s on-set personality, his decades-old friend shared, “Let’s work really hard, let’s play really hard. Let’s take this work seriously, but not take ourselves seriously.”

“Let’s show up, be on time, be professional, erase the division between cast and crew, between foreground and background. Let’s just see if we can make this feel like a company... and I’ve taken that exact ethos and recreated it with The Pitt,” Noah spoke of the Ocean Eleven star’s particular onset energy.

However, the veteran actor acknowledged that he was never particularly fond of George’s pranks; moreover, he was not much of a “pranker” himself.