Prince William may have no escape from Harry if one royal invitation arrives

Prince William could face an uncomfortable reunion with Prince Harry!

If the Duke of Sussex receives an invitation to join the Royal Family for its traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham, the Prince of Wales could be forced into an awkward reunion.

It is pertinent to mention that for more than three decades, the royals have gathered at the Norfolk estate to celebrate the festive season together. However, Prince Harry has been absent from the gathering in recent years. But, as he is back in Britain with his family, the question arises whether he could eventually return.

Now, royal expert Emily Andrews suggested that an invitation could make avoiding a reconciliation between brothers increasingly difficult. "Certainly, an invitation to spend a couple of days at Sandringham with the rest of the Royal Family—some of whom Harry is still close to—would force the issue of a fraternal reconciliation," she stated.

Yet, there are no plans revealed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whether they will be in the UK for Christmas. An insider told The Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas in California with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Meanwhile, about the holiday in the UK, the source said, "They know it would be too awkward and too difficult."

"They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation," they added.