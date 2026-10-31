‘It truly breaks my heart:’ Shakira gives update on Egypt concert

Shakira announced new date for her Egypt concert!

On Saturday, October 31, the singer took to Instagram Stories to announce that her concert at the Pyramids of Giza, which was originally set for April 7, had been postponed to November 28, due to “current circumstances in the region.”

The announcement began, “To my fans in Egypt.”

“I was so excited to see you all on November 28. Performing in Egypt at the pyramids is one of my career dreams and it truly breaks my heart that we have to wait o little longer to together,” the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker wrote.

Noting, “Due to the current circumstances in the region. and with the safety and well-being of everyone as the highest priority. The difficult decision has been made to gnstg»neour show.”

“But I want yout0 know one thing: Egypt,l am coming! Our new date is officially April 2.2027, and I promise it will be worth the wait!” Shakira continued.

“Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and all the love yojve shown me. I can't wait to finally sing, dance, and share an unforgettable night with you under the Egyptian sky with the pyramids as my backdrop and all of you as one,” the global pop star further wrote in the message.