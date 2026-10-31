King Charles meets leaders during Guyana visit

King Charles celebrated Guyana’s “indigenous” communities' efforts to preserve their heritage.

On Saturday, October 31, the Royal Family’s official Instagram handle shared some insights into the Monarch’s latest engagement at Umana Yana during the second stop of his autumn Caribbean tour.

During the visit, His Majesty interacted with indigenous leaders, discussed the importance of protecting ancestral knowledge and tradition, while praising their communities' work to preserve their own cultural heritage as well as natural environment, as per the posted video clip.

However, the caption of the post read, “At Umana Yana, The King met leaders from Guyana’s Indigenous communities and heard about their stewardship of the country’s natural environment and cultural heritage.”

“The King has long championed the voices of indigenous leaders. In this clip from ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’, His Majesty convenes leaders at Highgrove and expresses his admiration for their work and values,” the caption concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that King Charles’ Caribbean tour stretches over nine days, and it covers three countries, including the Bahamas, Guyana, and the final stop, Antigua and Barbuda.

For those unaware, the Monarch arrived in Guyana for a two-day state visit on October 29, 2026.