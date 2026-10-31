Liam Neeson recalls 'dangerous' incident on 'The Mongoose' set

Liam Neeson recently got candid and opened up about how Kangaroos raised concerns on the set of The Mongoose in Australia.

While conversing with PEOPLE to promote his forthcoming action thriller film, the 74-year-old actor from Northern Ireland revealed that the whole cast and crew were vigilant while filming in Australia because of unexpected guests, Kangaroos.

Neeson said, “We saw a lot of them, yeah. Especially at dusk, driving back from set.”

“It could be very dangerous,” he added. “You don’t know when they’re going to hop across the road.”

The upcoming film's director and longtime stunt double Mark Vanselow went on to share that Kangaroos turned out to be a challenge during the film’s car scenes.

“We had a track that we were doing some of the car action on, and the kangaroos were everywhere. So we had to watch out for them and make sure they didn’t hop in front of the vehicles while we were shooting,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Neeson stars as Flanagan in The Mongoose, which is set to be released on October 30, 2026.