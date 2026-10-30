King Charles meets schoolchildren at Guyana site where enslaved Africans were executed

The British royal family on Friday released a video of King Charles meeting schoolchildren on the second day of his visit to Guyana.

The video was posted with the caption, "The King meets local schoolchildren playing football in Independence Park."

Earlier, the King stood in Independence Park in Georgetown, Guyana, where enslaved Africans were publicly executed after an uprising, to acknowledge the country's history of slavery and resistance.

King Charles has not offered an apology despite expressing sorrow since 2023 for the suffering caused by slavery.

That balancing act is likely to be tested at next week's Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda, where Caribbean leaders who back a reparations campaign through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are expected to press their case.

King Charles III arrived Thursday in Guyana, a former British colony that was the site of one of the biggest slave revolts in the Caribbean during the colonial era.

Charles landed in the South American country following an invitation from Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who has publicly requested an apology as some Caribbean leaders press for slavery reparations.

As the King left the Bahamas on Thursday to fly to Guyana, his spokesman said the islands he was departing had "a special place in the King's heart".

"The great wall of cheers he received when greeting crowds will echo long in his memory - and be a source of tremendous pride and encouragement as the tour continues to Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda."



