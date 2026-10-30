King Charles honours sacrifices of war heroes

King Charles honoured the service and sacrifice of British, Guyanese and Commonwealth forces at the Georgetown (Rabbit Walk) Memorial on the second of his visit to Guyana.

A video showed the monarch meeting 99 year-old veteran Donald Grant at the memorial.

A statement issued on royal family’s social media accounts said “His Majesty honoured the service and sacrifice of British, Guyanese and Commonwealth forces at the Memorial, laying a wreath in memory of those who have given their lives in conflict.“





It said King Charles was accompanied by Steven Jacobs, Guyana's Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport during his visit to Independence Park where he also met local schoolchildren playing football.

King Charles III arrived Thursday in Guyana, a former British colony that was the site of one of the biggest slave revolts in the Caribbean during the colonial era.

Charles landed in the South American country following an invitation from Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, who has publicly requested an apology as some Caribbean leaders press for slavery reparations.

As the King left the Bahamas on Thursday to fly to Guyana, his spokesman said the islands he was departing had "a special place in the King's heart".

"The great wall of cheers he received when greeting crowds will echo long in his memory - and be a source of tremendous pride and encouragement as the tour continues to Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda."