Google loses $500B as AI search cannibalizes ad sales: What to know

Google's Alphabet shares suffered a historic plunge, wiping out over $500 billion in market value in a single day and dragging the company down to a six-month low after quarterly earnings revealed intense pressure from its own technology.

Chief business officer Philipp Schindler said Google's "AI mode", where it answers questions conversationally, was eating into the money it makes from ads which appear next to results to traditional search questions.

Kim Scott, who formerly led Google's advertising business, told the BBC's Today programme that the company would "rather eat its own lunch than allow someone else to eat their lunch" by having its own AI summaries hit its search revenue.

She said that Google was founded on the idea of making long-term bets on technology – even if they hurt the firm in the short term.

"I think they're making a long-term bet on AI," she said.

The primary driver behind the sell-off was Google's AI-powered search feature, which provides direct answers on the results page and reduces the need for users to click on sponsored links, thereby cannibalizing its core search advertising revenue.

While overall revenue grew, ad sales missed Wall Street forecasts and grew at their slowest pace in five quarters, while net profits dropped 25%.

Additionally, massive capital expenditures toward data centers, chips, and AI infrastructure caused Alphabet's free cash flow to turn negative, deeply alarming investors concerned about the short-term return on investment.

the firm did not make as much money as analysts had predicted, particularly in its advertising arm, which spooked many investors.

Shares in the company plummeted over 12% to a six-month low following the release of the results.

By October 29, the company's total stock market value had fallen to $3.46 trillion from $3.97 trillion the day before.

Tracy Woo, a principal analyst at Forrester, said Alphabet's disappointing Search business results "highlights the challenge of funding massive AI investments while maintaining the strength of established businesses."