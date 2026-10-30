Charles Spencer remembers Princess Diana on Halloween

Earl Spencer on Friday took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Diana’s memorial temple at Althorp ahead of Halloween.

He set the photo to the song “My October” by The Folks.

Spencer recently made headlines with his memoir "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister".

The book contains a series of allegations about his sister's former marriage to King Charles and the aftermath of her death.

Spencer writes that ‌then-Prince Charles had told him "we'll forget her soon enough" during an angry phone call after Diana's death, following what he said had been a disagreement over whether her sons Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother's coffin.

Buckingham Palace took the unusual step to dispute Spencer's account.

Asked about it in a BBC interview, Spencer said: "Those are precisely the words he said."

In the book, Spencer writes that Charles had sounded "giddily elated" and "like a lottery winner" when he had called him after Diana's death.

Spencer says that he had later suspected Charles ⁠may have been thinking about how Diana's death could free him to marry Camilla, now his wife, though he acknowledged in a BBC interview that he could not know for certain what Charles was thinking.

Spencer says he had argued ​against plans for William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, to walk in Diana's funeral procession through London because he then believed she would not have wanted them subjected to the ordeal.