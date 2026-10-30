King Charles charity highlights monarch's work in Guyana on second day of his visit

King Charles arrived in Guyana after concluding his visit to the Bahamas on Thursday.

On this second day of his Guyana visit, the monarch’s King’s Foundation charity said, “The King has maintained a close connection with Guyana through his support for rainforest conservation and sustainable development.”

The charity also shared a video highlighting its work. The video was posted with a statement which read:

“For more than 25 years, The King has maintained a close connection with Guyana through his support for rainforest conservation and sustainable development.

As the second day of his visit to Guyana begins, we look at the work The King’s Foundation’s Projects Team has been undertaking alongside the Government of Guyana on a National Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Working in collaboration with the government and indigenous communities, the Foundation is creating sustainable designs that prioritise heritage conservation and community-led development to support Guyana’s low-carbon future.

As Royal Founding President of The @KingsFoundation, His Majesty will see some of this work in action during his visit to Guyana.”

King Charles III began the Caribbean tour in the Bahamas Tuesday where he acknowledged "the great suffering of the past" in the face of pressure to apologize for the slave trade.

The 77-year-old king, who is receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, will also highlight climate threats facing low-lying islands during the visit to three countries in nine days.

He first made solo visit to the Bahamas and then left for Guyana and will be joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, for the final leg in Antigua and Barbuda, where he will address a Commonwealth heads of government (CHOGM) summit.



