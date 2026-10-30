Mark Cuban challenges Elon Musk on voter independence and party switching

Mark Cuban pushed back against Elon Musk's views on voter independence countering his comments about changing political parties.

Musk posted concerns that a 2028 Democratic House Senate and presidency win could add Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, as states legalize undocumented immigrants, and expand the Supreme Court to achieve absolute control.

Cuban responded he opposes those steps, stressing independents vote based on individual judgement rather than partly loyalty and that such major moves would be criticized even by Democrats. He further explained that his voting record prefers the strong applicant against their opponent regardless of party affiliation in the wake of the reactions questioning an independent’s alignment.

Mark Cuban posted, “The new force in politics and elections is independents.”

“The fact that independents are NOT an organized party, means we can individually do what we think is right, without regard to party politics. That is a force we have not seen before. And it is only growing as we all become increasingly disgusted by party politics.”

Earlier, Elon said that the biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028 they will make DC and Puerto states to gain a strong majority in the Senate.

“All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one, Musk continued.”