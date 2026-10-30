Prince Harry shows true love for Meghan Markle as royals leave Duchess 'extremely disappointed'

The timing of the family holiday turned out to be a huge blessing for Meghan Markle

The royal insiders have said that Meghan Markle is fortunate to have Harry and people close to her offering support, because this is an ‘extraordinarily difficult situation’ to find herself amid Thomas scandal.

The Radar Online, citing the insiders, has reported that Harry is showing his true love for Meghan as royal family has refused to publicly support her.

The insider said, "Meghan would be extremely disappointed if she were hoping for some kind of public show of solidarity from the royal family, because that simply doesn't appear likely to happen. The royal family has basically agreed not to offer support to her as the allegations surrounding her father are deeply disturbing, and they simply do not want to get involved in it.”

Meghan is ‘absolutely devastated’ by what has been reported about her father, the close source said.

However, the spy said, "She's fortunate to have Harry and people close to her offering support, because this is an extraordinarily difficult situation to find herself in.”

There are claims, Meghan and Harry have jetted out of UK for family holiday.

The insider noted, "The timing of the family holiday turned out to be a huge blessing for Meghan, as nobody could have anticipated such upsetting allegations emerging while she was away.”

"She's still out on a break to deal with this extremely painful family situation. Being somewhere private with Harry and the children is giving her a chance to process what's happening without feeling that every movement is being watched."

"It doesn't make the allegations any less distressing, but it does provide a little breathing space during what is a very emotional period for her," the source added.