Met Police face watchdog probe over Meghan Markle's father case

The Metropolitan Police's handling of a 2019 letter containing serious allegations about Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle will be investigated by the British police watchdog.

Speaking to GB News, a spokesperson for Independent Office for Police Conduct (The IOPC) said, "Following a voluntary conduct referral from the Met Police, we have decided an independent investigation is required into its failure to pass on allegations of serious offending, contained in a letter it received in 2019, to relevant overseas authorities at the time."

London's Metropolitan Police said last week that officers passed on a letter in early 2019 to Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, after she said she had been informed of allegations about her father.

The ‌police force said it had not shared the letter with other law enforcement agencies.

Meghan said the news was "very distressing" and that she had been informed by British police of a letter with allegations about her father in 2018 after her wedding to King Charles' younger son.

"Following a thorough review of Met Police systems and records, we have confirmed that in January 2019, we received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom," a spokesperson for the Met ‌Police ⁠said in a statement.