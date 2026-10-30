Prime minister refuses to comment on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Epstein visit to Balmoral

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has refused to comment on reports that authorities are investigating the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell spent at the King’s private estate in Scotland.

When asked about the matter, the prime minister said, “Well, those are matters for the police, and it’s not for me to comment on police investigations, which should properly be independent.”

According to GB News, Police Scotland said it had received “information” and a probe is at a “very early stage” into the time Mountbatten-Windsor spent with Epstein at Balmoral.

Pictures previously released by the US Department of Justice showed Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein on a shooting trip at Balmoral.

Speaking to GB News, a Police Scotland spokesman said, “We have received information and active inquiries are ongoing, but these are at a very early stage.

“All inquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those inquiries.

“We would never confirm details of ongoing inquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Earlier this month, British police said that search warrants they secured to search properties linked ‌to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been issued unlawfully and must be quashed, but said the investigation into King Charles' younger brother was ongoing.