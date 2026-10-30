Latto spills secret behind ‘creative fuel’ on first-ever 'Hot Ones' appearance

Latto has just detailed how she remains committed and dedicated to her work despite the hate she gets.

The 27-year-old GOMF rapper appeared on the latest episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones and opened up about how she actually enjoys having haters as the negativity inspires her to keep going.

The topic arose as host Sean Evans asked Latto to verify whether a lyric from her song Business & Personal rings true in real life.

“Y’all b*tches gotta chill on the hate / ‘Cause it’s only puttin’ gas in the tank,” she raps on the track, featured on her Big Mama album.

“To what extent does spite-driven success fuel you creatively?” asked Evans.

“I think that’s a lot of it for me,” replied Latto. “I don’t know what it is in me that’s just like, ‘You think you’re gonna make me stop or slow down by saying what you saying?’”

“On my Momma, that turns me up,” added the Big Energy artist. “Now I’ve got a point to prove.”

Latto further mentioned, “I love when people hate on me ‘cause it really gives me a vendetta. Like, ‘Oh, now I have to prove you wrong.’”

The rapper also spoke on Hot Ones about receiving online negativity in response to her Soul Food Sunday series of cooking videos on social media.

“I don’t care what they say about my Soul Food Sunday, ‘cause baby, I can cook,” she said. “And if you ever get a chance to come try my food, you’ll know I can cook.”

“They was talking about my gumbo real bad,” continued Latto. “It was so good though. It was so good. Like, literally they was telling me it’s the best gumbo they’ve ever had. I don’t know.”

This comes after Latto’s Big Mama album came out this year, in May. She’s currently supporting Doja Cat‘s Tour Ma Vie World Tour in North American arenas through December.