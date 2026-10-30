Tarek El Moussa refuses to apologize for daughter Taylor's lavish birthday gift after criticism

Tarek El Moussa has finally broken his silence as he has been facing criticism over gifting his daughter a pricey gift on her birthday.

For those unaware, Taylor Reese El Moussa was born on September 22, 2010, and is the child Tarek shares with his former wife, Christina Hack. In September of this year, Taylor celebrated her 16th birthday and her celebrity dad had gifted her a luxury BMW X5 worth $150,000 in August. Many people criticized his choice of gift, considering the age of his daughter.

On the Wednesday, October 28 episode of the Money Rehab podcast, the 45-year-old American real estate investor and TV personality opened up about people’s reactions, stating that his daughter “deserved” the car for her achievements.

He said, “She got a 4.2 GPA. She was MVP of her freshman soccer team. She’s an absolutely fantastic kid and didn’t just get it; she actually earned it. And if you ask me, she deserved it because she worked really, really hard.”

The Flip and Flop star went on to clarify that “it was more of a surprise” because his daughter never demanded anything and she would be over the moon even with a “used Honda.”

“That thing is built like a tank. The biggest thing for me was safety. She’s in a safe car and she loves it,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Tarek El Moussa shares Brayden James El Moussa, 11, with Haack, while Tristan Jay El Moussa welcomed with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.