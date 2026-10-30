Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being forced to leave UK in six months?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose approval ratings remain considerably higher, only adds to the challenge for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be out of Britain in six month after they faced major blow.

The royal insiders told Rob Shuter that the royal couple is 'devastated' by plummeting popularity and ‘They’ll Be Out Of The UK In Six Months!’

Archie and Lilibet doting parents hoped a return to Britain would help repair their battered reputations and win back the public.

Instead, the latest polling suggests Meghan and Harry’s popularity problem remains ‘stubbornly difficult to shake’.

The source told Rob, “They desperately wanted this to feel like a comeback. Instead, the numbers suggest there is still a huge amount of ground to make up. You cannot rebuild public affection simply by showing up at one event.”

However, in contrast with Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose approval ratings remain considerably higher, only adds to the challenge.

The expert explained now, sources question how long Harry and Meghan will persist with their British ambitions if public opinion fails to improve.

The close confidant said, “Give it six months. If things don’t turn around, they will decide Britain is no longer worth the effort and head elsewhere. They wanted a redemption story, but winning back public trust takes more than just returning to the country you insulted.”