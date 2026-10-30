Este Haim opens up about how ‘always writing’ is ‘therapy’

Este Haim thinks songwriting is therapeutic.

The 40-year-old singer stars in the chart-topping band HAIM alongside her younger sisters Alana and Danielle, and Este has revealed that she relishes the creative process.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about her songwriting process, Este explained, "It’s like going to the gym, you have to flex the muscle. I think that we’re all just scared that we’ll lose it if we don’t use it.

"It’s also therapy for us, writing songs,” she added.

HAIM released I Quit, their most-recent album, in 2025, following a five-year wait for a new record. But Este insists fans won't have to wait so long for their next album.

Because, when she was asked if the situation will be repeated, Este jokingly replied, "Not if I have anything to do with it."

"It’s no secret that we’re very meticulous about the way that our records sound, and that takes time. But we love making music together, and if it takes a minute, it takes a minute, because we also don’t want to put out anything that we’re not 100 per cent proud of. So, we’ll see,” the music artist added.

Este has also previously claimed that HAIM's work ethic is unrelenting.

The singer, who married Bitcoin businessman Jonathan Levin in 2025, told NME, "Haim business is open for business, 24 hours, seven days a week. We’re always writing, we’re always thinking about what the next thing is going to sound like."

Este also admitted to feeling inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City, saying, "I’ve really found New York to be very inspiring … And the energy in New York, I’ve really been thriving in it.”

"You go outside of your door and you’re in the s***; you are in the flow whether you like it or not. I’ve found it really inspiring - just the energy and the sounds of New York, it’s so different for me,” she added.

Addressing the point if fans can expect New York as her inspiration in her new music, Este Haim teased, "I don’t know the answers yet - but I’m having a great time figuring it out!"