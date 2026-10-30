Meghan Markle, Harry 'devastated' as major dream shattered after UK move

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton remain the ‘most positively viewed’ royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly left 'devastated' after their hope to win back UK public was shattered.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the royal insiders, has claimed in his latest piece for substack Naughty But Nice that Meghan and Harry are devastated by plummeting popularity in Britain following latest YouGov survey.

The royal couple hoped a return to Britain would help repair their battered reputations and win back the public. Instead, the latest polling suggests their popularity problem remains stubbornly difficult to shake.

According to a YouGov survey conducted after Meghan and Harry’s return to Britain in August, they are still viewed in a negative light, with opinion even less favourable now than it was prior to their decision to return to the UK.

The polls showed just 29 percent of Britons view Harry positively, while Meghan’s rating stands at 20 percent.

Meanwhile, 68 percent have a negative opinion of the Duchess, leaving her with a net favorability rating of minus 48.

The close insider said, “They thought coming back would change everything. They believed the British public would welcome them home and give them another chance. But returning to Britain doesn’t automatically mean Britain wants them back.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton remain the ‘most positively viewed’ royals, with nearly three quarters of Britons (72-74 percent) seeing the Waleses in a positive light.