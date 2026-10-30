CZ turns Musk's Binance hack jokes into a $1B SpaceX reminder

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has sent Elon Musk a reminder related to SpaceX after Musk mocked Binance crypto hack.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) confronted Elon Musk on X, demanding he stop joking about the exchange’s reported $6.3 billion security breach and sparking a public clash over Binance’s response to the hack.

The confrontation stemmed from Musk’s reaction to Zhao’s earlier cybersecurity warning with laughing and fire emojis and later commenting, “Everyday is Zeroday.”

CZ replied to Musk’s reaction and posted on X, “Elon, have a lot of respect for you, but bad time to troll. Please stop.”

“Our SPCX shares (from our $500m investment in your Twitter takeover) are worth more than a billion. Would appreciate it if you show a little support. Thanks!”

CZ’s comments highlighted the exchange’s $1 billion-plus stake in Spacex as proof it can absorb the remaining losses from its record-breaking hack, the largest one in history.

The cryptocurrency giant firm earlier mentioned the total impact of $6.3 billion with $3 billion already frozen on-chain. Speaking about covering the losses, the company mentioned that it will cover all losses using its Secure Asset Fund for Users and company funds and the user funds will be safe.

Binance co-CEO Yi He directly addressed Zhao’s comments, assuring him that the exchange’s annual revenue is more than enough to absorb the losses without liquidating its stake in SpaceX.

"Reporting to the major shareholder: Our revenue this year is sufficient to cover these losses, so there is no need to sell the SpaceX shares you’re so bullish on," she noted.

Zhao clarified in response that he had never advised selling their position.