Meta, TikTok and X lose legal fight over UK online safety rules

Meta, X and TikTok on Friday suffered another legal setback after losing a challenge against British regulator Ofcom over online safety rules.

The legal battle revolved around challenging Ofcom over strict information demand under the UK’s Online Safety Act.

Passed in 2023, the law requires major social media platforms, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram, to comply with tougher standards aimed at protecting children from illegal and harmful content.

Ofcom has turned up the pressure on social media platforms aimed at curbing harmful content for the sake of young people's safety and forcing them to adhere to online safety rules.

In the case of non-compliance, the tech giants will be slammed with fines of up to 10 percent of a company’s global turnover for the most serious breaches.

In February, regulators issued information notices demanding detailed content moderation data from major tech companies, including metrics on post removals, visibility restrictions, and user exposure to harmful content.

Meta, TikTok, and X challenged the notices on the grounds of argument that they imposed an unprecedented regulatory burden. However, London's High Court rejected their case.

In response to this setback, three companies have not yet responded.