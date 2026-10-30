AI found 33 overlooked MXenes hiding in old databases

Thirty-three MXenes were already sitting in old materials databases, overlooked by the researchers who work on them. Scientists at Linköping University in Sweden used AI to find them, then made 11 new ones. The results appear in the journal Science.

MXenes are two-dimensional materials first discovered in 2011. Basic versions pair a metal with carbon or nitrogen. They're only a few atomic layers thick, which gives them a huge surface area for their weight.

How AI found overlooked MXenes in old databases?

Johanna Rosén and her team joined forces with fellow researchers from Estonia and Finland for the analysis of materials databases by using AI.

According to Rosén, the field is not free of repetition. It often happens that researchers publish new discoveries that appear to be already known for decades, for instance, the findings made in 1970s Germany. For Rosén, the database and literature represent treasures to explore.

The team also changed how MXenes get made. Their method needs no external heating, and LiU says it takes just a few seconds. It uses far fewer hazardous chemicals and less water than earlier approaches.

Rosén thinks scaling up is what will push MXenes into wider use, and she says synthesis research is moving quickly enough to make that realistic.

Rare earth elements could be used to replace the metals in MXenes, which would result in making the materials magnetic, an important property for energy and data storage.

Another dimension comes from layering: a thin film a few millimetres wide may contain millions of layers of MXenes, where various chemical reactions can take place between them depending on their composition.

Applications for such materials include water purification, energy storage, telecommunications, and biomedicine, although the lead author of the paper, Ali Saffar Shamshirgar, suggests that every new composition opens up further opportunities.