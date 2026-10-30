Binance’s $6.3B crypto hack: Did Elon Musk see it coming?

Cryptocurrency giant Binance on Thursday was hit by the largest-evert crypto heist, losing $6.3 billion worth digital assets.

As per the initial investigation, the massive breach likely originated from a hacked laptop belonging to Binance engineer. The hacked system gave the hackers unauthorized access and withdrawal capabilities.

Soon after the heist, Binance froze all the assets and recovered half of them with the help of other platforms while assuring to cover all losses.

Binance’s crypto heist has been in headlines but there is something which is also worth considering. Elon Musk issued a warning regarding such hacking attacks days before the crypto hack.

On October 27, the 54-year-old billionaire wrote on X, “Everyday is zero-day these days,” suggesting flaws unknown to software developers that hackers or artificial intelligence advanced models can exploit right away.

In that post, Musk highlighted the disturbing trend related to hacking events or cyberattacks which is increasingly turning into a daily occurrence.

The zero-day oriented harms come in three forms including vulnerability which is a security flaw in the code, exploit based on malicious method used by hackers to take advantage and attack which is the actual execution of the exploit against a target system.

Surprisingly, On Friday Musk reacted to the Binance hacking report with the same phrase. The CEO of SpaceX replied, “Everyday is Zeroday.”

The warning also suggests that in coming years such security breaches will become daily occurrences and this is the one of the first instances.

Musk’s remarks come after the world is grappling with formidable cybersecurity threats.