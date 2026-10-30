Chris Pratt reveals how he found success in Hollywood

Chris Pratt is reflecting on his journey to success in Hollywood.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is now one of Hollywood's most successful stars, but Chris has revealed via social media that things could have turned out quite differently.

"Before Hollywood, I was living in a van in Hawaii and waiting tables at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company," Chris wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of himself.

He further penned. "One day, the incredible Rae Dawn Chong walked into the restaurant, and naturally, I went up to her table and said, “Hey, you’re a movie star! What are you doing here?”

"She asked if I could act, and I said, “F*** yeah, put me in your movie!” the 47-year-old star recalled. "She asked for my phone number. The only problem was I didn’t have one. So I gave her my buddy Mike’s number instead. A couple days later, Mike casually mentions, “Oh, by the way, someone called you.” ARE YOU KIDDING ME, MIKE?!

"I called her back, and sure enough, she was serious. I drove over to pick up the script, went back to Mike’s house, and read all 120 pages three times in a row," continued Chris. "First script I’d ever read. My character’s name was Devon, and I remember thinking, “Sweet! I could totally play a Devon!"

The Jurassic World actor added that he only had "$60 to [his] name, a bag of clothes, and some rollerblades."

"Rae told me they’d fly me out. And I remember thinking right then and there, my life just changed forever. I’m going to be an actor," Chris recalled. "That little movie was Cursed Part 3, a low-budget horror comedy that opened the door to Hollywood for me."