Katie Holmes enjoys romantic night out with Jason Bard Yarmosky
Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky began dating in July
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky, are openly showcasing their romance.
The couple appeared more deeply in love than ever while attending the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala on Thursday, October 29.
Katie and Jason held hands as they posed for photos at the red carpet.
The former Dawson’s Creek actress wore a stunning deep-green dress at the event, while Jason looked very dapper in a black two-piece suit.
Katie and Jason ignited dating rumours in July when they were seen holding hands at a screening of The Invite in the Hampton.
“He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together and there was a smile on her face all night,” the confidant told People magazine at the time.
“They sat together during the movie, she had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute," the source continued.
Later, the insider close to Katie told the outlet that he and Jason hit it off while at a dinner.
“They went on a date shortly after and she finds him interesting,” the source said. “Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative."
"She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things," the insider added.
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