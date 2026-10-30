Meghan Markle’s life turns considerably harder: ‘Where will the children grow up?’

Prince Harry is seemingly being forced to stand on the sidelines as his wife weighs in two options solo – and rumour has it, his fears are only mounting because no Cotswolds locals or neighbours seem interested in ‘giving her a shot’.

As for those unaware, this is all in relation to their UK move, which some say was supposed to be Meghan’s ‘second chance’ but with the way things are going, chances are high she may pack up and move closer to home, not only for peace of mind but for her mother Doria Ragland.

According to RadarOnline all these considerations are taking up a large chunk of her mental state, especially at a time when her father is facing legal action for the possession of child porn charge.

In light of all this that’s happening in the foreground, the source admitted, “if Meghan does decide that Britain isn't somewhere she wants to live, that would present Harry with a very difficult personal choice”.

This ‘difficult choice’ the source referenced, doesn’t only involve decisions like Harry’s relationship with the Firm, or where they’ll spend their vacation days. Instead, it involves core issues like their children’s homebase as well.

Due to that very purpose the source said, “one of the biggest differences between California and Britain is Meghan's proximity to her mother. Having Doria nearby has reportedly been an important part of her family life, particularly while raising two young children.” Moreover, “telephone calls and occasional visits aren't necessarily a substitute for that everyday connection.”

So, if Meghan “is already feeling isolated, being separated from the people she normally turns to” the insider admitted that it could make the adjustment “considerably harder.”

To that end, the Montecito Christmas could greatly impact where the pendulum will swing. Before signing off it was said, “if she finds that she feels considerably happier in Montecito, it may strengthen her preference for making America the family's permanent base.”