Elon Musk unveils Neuralink’s ‘life-changing’ Telepathy, Blindsight brain implants

Elon Musk has unveiled Neuralink’s two brain implants with life-changing potential that could help people see and communicate with thoughts.

The first implant is Blindsight that is aimed at restoring the vision of those who are completely blind and have no ability to see. The CEO of Tesla wrote on X, “Our second product is called Blindsight and it will, as the name suggests, enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see. It is ready from an engineering standpoint. Just waiting on regulatory approval."

Blindsight targets the visual cortex to restore vision even for those blind from birth. The technology aims to restore vision by routing camera-generated visual signals directly to the brain’s visual cortex, bypassing damaged eyes and optic nerves.

In September 2024, the FDA granted Blindsight its Breakthrough Device Designation to boost regulatory review.

However, the implant remains in the experimental stage and has not yet been given permission for commercial use or demonstrated to restore sight in human trials.

The second implant is Telepathy as it enables high-speed communication with both humans and computers based on their thoughts.

Musk wrote, “Output bandwidth will vastly exceed the fastest human speech or typing in a few years. Read that sentence again.”

In January 2024, Neuralink’s PRIME study began human implantations, successfully showing brain-computer cursor control and digital interactions.

Despite Musk's high-profile claims of "Jesus-level miracles," key milestones like faster-than-speech communication have yet to be shown.