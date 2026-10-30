Galaxy Z Fold 9 leaks: Everything you should know

Your next foldable might finally stop showing its seams. The Galaxy Z Fold 9, which is expected to be released in July 2027, is rumoured to feature a less visible crease, a larger battery, and a faster chip compared to the Fold 8, which is currently available.

None of it is confirmed. Samsung hasn't said a word, so treat every spec below as a leak, not a promise.

Galaxy Z Fold 9 design and display

A similar design to the Fold 8 is expected with 6.5-inch outer display, a 7.6-inch internal display, and a frame made of aluminium with Gorilla Glass covering both displays.

The improvements that users will see include a lesser crease and anti-glare coating on the display. The phone will remain IP68 dust- and water resistant along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There could be a new camera enclosure if Samsung decides to add a third camera to the back.

Galaxy Z Fold 9 camera upgrades

The rumoured setup is a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide with autofocus and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Two 12MP selfie cameras, one inside and one on the cover, round it out.

Every lens should shoot 4K at 60fps. The main and ultra-wide cameras may stretch to 8K at 30fps.

Battery, chip and software

According to the leaks, this phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip with 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory. However, people wishing for more can get 512GB or even 1TB. The battery will reportedly have 5,200mAh and will be made of silicon-carbon. It will be charged wirelessly up to 25W and wired up to 45W.

Android 18 with One UI 10 will also run on it for at least seven years.

Galaxy Z Fold 9 price and release date

Samsung is expected to announce the phone in July 2027, with sales in August. Pricing should start near $1,900, in line with the Fold 8. A projected memory chip shortage could push that to $2,000 or beyond.