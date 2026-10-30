Neighbours, locals & more band together: ‘Push Meghan Markle out of Britain forever’

It seems the move to the UK isn’t becoming what it was hoped to be, and Meghan Markle is on the receiving end of all the negativity that her neighbours, and other locals have to offer.

News of this has also sparked concerns that the longer Meghan Markle does not feel accepted, the higher the chance that she’ll pack up and leave the UK – even to her husband’s dismay.

As for details, those have come via a well placed source and this source just admitted, “Meghan went into this believing that returning to Britain might offer her family a chance to start a different chapter,” but “the reality has apparently been much harder than she anticipated.”

“California represents everything she associates with feeling settled, independent, and comfortable. Britain, by comparison, seems to bring back memories of a period she would rather leave behind,” they also said according to RadarOnline.

However, even if that is put behind her, the source explains, “what appears to have upset Meghan most is the feeling that she's being judged before she's even had an opportunity to establish herself in the community.” Even the locals do not seem interested in giving her the benefit of the doubt and according to the same source, “Harry's relationship with Britain is complicated, but it's still the country where he grew up, and there are parts of his life there that he clearly values. Meghan doesn't have that same connection. She has a home in California, longstanding friendships, and a lifestyle she understands, and Harry is now fearing she is set to quit Britain forever.”

Before signing off the source admitted, “if Meghan does decide that Britain isn't somewhere she wants to live, that would present Harry with a very difficult personal choice.”