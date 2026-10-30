How Jennifer Lopez turns recent heartbreak into new music amid Brett Goldstein fling rumors?

Jennifer Lopez turns recent heartbreak into new music amid Brett Goldstein fling rumors

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how the grief of separating from her kids, after they moved out for college, shows up in her new music.

​The 57-year-old multi-hyphenate, who is set to release her new track, Proof of Love, in November, revealed the song is about the "duality of grief."

​Speaking to Variety, Lopez shared, "It's really a beautiful song about this kind of duality."

​The mom of two explained, "It's this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone's gone. You feel pain and grief.

​She continued, "That's really proof of love. I wanted to make that a happy thing. I wanted to make that a marker instead of this devastating thing."

Lopez poured her heart out about how being an empty nester after 18-year-old twins Max and Emme left home for college inspired her new music.

​"When they're gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you're facing a life that's totally different now, and you're like, 'What am I going to do with this space and this time?'" Lopez shared.

​The Atlas star further added, "For me, I just went back in the studio. I've written some of the best songs that I've ever written, and I'm really excited. It's a very happy era album. It's some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them."

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez welcomed her twins with ex husband Marc Anthony.

​Lopez's new track Proof of Love will be featured in her 2011 LP Love?. She will reissue the album in November with the new track as well as a concert film.

The actress has been recently linked with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein, after PageSix reported the pair is "casually" dating.