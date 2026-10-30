Tim McGraw reveals secrets to his successful marriage to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw has finally spilled the secrets behind his happy marriage to Faith Hill.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 59-year-old country singer got candid about what made his marriage so successful.

"Just a commitment that you want it to work," Tim told the publication. "People are so easy to walk away from troubled times or bad times, or times where you don't get along. But going into a marriage and being in a marriage for a long time, you start to realize that, yeah, there are gonna be times you don't like each other."

"There are times you don't get along... but that's not a reason to walk out the door," he continued. "The more you do that, that starts opening the door for that choice. It lessens the commitment, and it lessens the pride and respect that you have in your marriage."

The Highway Don't Care hitmaker added that another lesson he and Faith have learned over the years is to fall in love at every life stage.

"You change as you grow older. And you change individually as you grow older, and you change as a couple as you grow older in time spent together," Tim explained. "And so the beauty, I think, in a long marriage, is you get the chance to fall in love with a new person every so often. Because people change.

"You gotta have that foundation, and you gotta always go back to it," added the father of three. "The longer you wait to go back to it, the further away it gets, and you can get to a point where it's unreachable."

For those unaware, Tim and Faith tied the knot in October 1996.