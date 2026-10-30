‘Heartbroken’ Sarah Ferguson’s pain comes to light a day after breaking cover: ‘Wants her grandkids’

Despite it being a former lover’s memorial service that pulled Sarah Ferguson from her self-imposed exile, the internet didn’t waste any time before highlighting the magnitude of her return.

Now for those unversed with Fergie’s lover, he is motor-racing figure Paddy McNally, and passed not long ago, after offering her a place to lay low in Switzerland.

The service took place at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge and marks the first time she’s been publicly photographed since her return.

It also marks her first ever photo-op with daughter Princess Beatrice, and her son-in-law Edoardo Mozzi.

However, in regards what her emotions might have been during this photo-op, considering this is her first time being face-to-face with her daughter, a source came forward.

According to New Idea they've said, “Fergie is heartbroken” and the reason is because she “can only see them under a ‘cloak and dagger’ arrangement.”

“She wants to go home – she misses her girls and her grandkids.”

They also said that the only circumstances, under which they can make this possible is if a promise is struck. Towards that end the source admits “she needed a promise from Charles that there’ll be no blowback on Beatrice and Eugenie if they continue to see her.”

For those unversed with what landed her in this situation, it’s all got to do with the leaked emails that linked her to a convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While the man in question has been dead for years, the Department of Justice released 3 million pages of the Epstein Files, in a staggered timeline.

As of right now, no email links Fergie to any illegal behavior but her decision to call him her 'supreme friend' among other things has left her fans fuming because when the news first broke she had gone public to bash the financier, despite privately issuing an apology email later on for using the 'p' word.

Her original statement said, “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children.” But later emails revealed she wrote to him again saying, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”

The back and forth also forced a statement out of her where she claimed the apology email was done due to blackmail against her and saw her representative say, ““Like many people, she was taken in by [Epstein’s] lies. As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia. She does not resile from anything she said then. This email was sent in the context of advice the duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”