Marvel boss breaks silence on 'brillant' actor Patrick Stewart's death: 'His legacy lives on'

Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige has finally broken the silence on the sudden death of legendary actor Patrick Stewart.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first ‘X-Men.’ After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas,” Kevin said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor. It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him,” he continued.

Marvel boss added, “His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.”

For those unversed, Patrick died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28. He was 86.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," the X-Men star's rep said in a statement.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace," the statement read.