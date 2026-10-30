Piers Morgan mourns death of 'wonderful' actor Patrick Stewart

Piers Morgan is mourning the sudden death of "wonderful" actor Patrick Stewart.

As soon as the heartbreaking news of the Marvel star's death broke out, the English journalist took to his X handle to pay a tribute to Patrick.

“RIP Sir Patrick Stewart, 86. Wonderful actor, an amusing and intelligent character, and a Yorkshireman to his bootstraps,” Piers wrote.

“Persuaded me to switch from PG Tips tea to Yorkshire Gold, for which I will be forever grateful. ‘Strong and flavourful,’ he told me over breakfast. Like the man himself," he added.

For those unversed, Patrick passed away on Wednesday following “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

His spokesperson announced his death on Thursday

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," Patrick's rep said in a statement.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace," the statement read.