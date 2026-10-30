Prince Harry’s behaviour turns totally deplorable

A new low has been reached and no one, not even King Charles is able to find a way to let bygones be bygones. As for the reason, it is due to the claims Prince Harry made to GQ, despite saying over and over that he wishes to make peace with his family.

Now for those unversed with the explosive claim that landed him in such hot waters, it alleges that ‘some people’ do not wish to work things out, but he does. While even a rep has claimed the Duke’s words were not a snub towards his brother, sources say the heir does not think so.

According to a report by Heat World things have gotten so bad that Prince William’s patience has left this stratosphere.

According to one source familiar with this explosive issue, even the King is “extremely disappointed” that Harry is once again causing an ‘unnecessary’ drama “that’s being played out in public.”

According to them, “a part of him wants to call Harry, ask him what he thinks he’s playing at, and make it plain this is only making matters worse.”

However, at this stage, “it seems he’ll ignore it,” the source noted. He’s even said to be “imploring” William and Kate to do the same, “but it’s still a colossal disappointment.”

Queen Camilla however thinks this isn’t something to be swept under the rug to ‘get on’ with things. Before signing off the source highlighted the extent of her anger and said, “she’s extremely unimpressed. She hates seeing the monarchy being disrespected so flagrantly. She feels Harry’s behaviour is totally deplorable.”