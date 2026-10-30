Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage is in danger if they don’t fix THIS

Thomas Markle isn’t the only one doing a number on Meghan Markle, the Royal Family is said to be a big part of her sadness, and the reason is because of the UK move, which was offered to her as a means of mending fences – however rumour has it, there hasn’t even been many regular face-to-faces.

Now for those unversed, insiders had previously revealed that much of Meghan and Harry’s move to the UK was motivated by their desire to see King Charles and give their children a connection to their British heritage. They were even enrolled in British schools for this purpose. However, it does not seem to be a happy compromise.

According to a report by Closer Online, Meghan is anything but happy. A source even came forward and admitted how she “had her doubts about this move back from day one,” and “unfortunately a lot of her fears have come true.”

“The even more worrisome part is she's already saying a few weeks won't be enough and has even suggested he go back ahead of her and the children, which is just not anything like Harry is envisioning; it’s pretty devastating for him that she’s suggesting it,” the source admitted.

On one side is Prince Harry who wants to see his move become “a long-term thing,” as the source puts it. “He wants their children to grow up connected to his homeland, and he's begging Meghan not to give up yet.” But “she's seriously questioning whether this move was a mistake.”

Near the end they also said, “the danger is that if neither of them compromise, they could end up living completely different lives, which could turn into a much bigger problem for their marriage.”

Before actually signing off its been said, “they’re both insisting that they can find their way to a solution but it’s hard for people not to be skeptical when it just seems like they are both wanting to go in such different directions.”