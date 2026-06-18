Kanye West and Erling Haaland? Unexpected link after World Cup debut stuns fans
Erling Haaland hit a historic milestone in his World Cup debut, then entered Kanye West
Erling Haaland, the Norwegian talisman, has been a scoring machine in his debut at the 2026 World Cup.
In the wake of his stunning performance, he put a story on Instagram.
Carnival, the song's title read, by none other than Kanye West.
The track is part of album Vultures 1 by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign.
Though Carnival featuring in Haaland's story on Instagram may not come as a surprise, as the track is recently used heavily in sports highlights reels.
Bianca Censori unveils her latest sultry outfit
Bianca Censori, it appears, never shies away from showing her skin.
Her recent bodysuit is a stark example.
In an outing with Ye – her husband – Censori slipped into one of her scandalous outfits.
At an unclear location in Basel, Switzerland, she wore a plunging gold lamé halter bodysuit.
To complete her look, she opted for knee-high platform boots.
This was in matching with West's fully black leather look.
This is not the only time she opted for scantily clad dressing recently.
A day before, the Yeezy architect was seen in a nude-toned thong bodysuit alongside a built-in glitter thong.
West, on the other hand, for the night out of town, wore pants with a bomber jacket and boots in a similar matching colour to his wife.
-
Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres breaks silence on transfer links
-
Gilberto Mora nearly misses out on breaking Pele historic World Cup record
-
Why Kylian Mbappe’s girlfriend Ester Exposito hasn't been seen supporting him at the World Cup
-
Kawhi Leonard set for stunning Raptors return in blockbuster NBA trade
-
Kylian Mbappe scores twice as France star chases Lionel Messi World Cup record
-
England hit by brutal warning ahead of DR Congo World Cup knockout
-
Bo Bichette returns to Toronto for first game since joining Mets
-
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire David Gustafsson in trade with Winnipeg Jets