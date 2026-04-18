Selma Hayek gets slammed for latest fashion move
Selma Hayek shared what made her feel cared for during her ailment
Salma Hayek is expanding her influence in the industry.
Reportedly, the fashion mogul has announced the Sea La Vie by Selma Blair collection, disease-inspired sleepwear range, in collaboration with women-owned lifestyle brand Mersea.
The collection was reportedly born out of Selma Blair's own experiences following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Recalling how receiving luxury loungewear during treatment helped her feel cared for, she addressed, "I was going through a lot of treatments, and I had just been diagnosed (with multiple sclerosis)… and I got this really amazing care package in the mail."
"I was in bed, but in these cashmere pieces," Blair continued, recalling, "When I was being treated in the hospital, I was also wearing things that felt rich, and I felt taken care of."
While the collection is intended to provide comfort and "rich" textures for those navigating difficult times, the launch has been met with a wave of online criticism regarding the commercialization of health struggles, as per RadarOnline.com.
"There is a real undercurrent of trolling around this," insider tipped.
"People are saying she is cashing in on her disease, which is a brutal accusation given what she has gone through."
A second source added, "It's sparked a debate about where the line is between raising awareness and commercializing a diagnosis," noting, "not everyone is comfortable with how this is being presented."
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