Lilly Allen voices for the silent with latest thoughts on relationships
Lilly Allen's latest work 'West End Girl' has seemingly marked a significant pivot for her personal transformation
Lilly Allen is tackling the complex and often painful realities of open arrangements.
Described by critics as a "brutal, tell-all masterpiece," the record, named West End Girl, delves deep into Allen's personal life, specifically highlighting the experiences of those who find themselves in non-monogamous dynamics against their true wishes.
In a candid interview for Pop Mess, Allen explained that while the a specific community has successfully navigated open relationships for decades, the mainstream media often ignores the "emotional fallout" when things go wrong.
“We tend to hear the success stories – the positive, well-packaged versions – and that’s great for the people they work for,” Allen remarked.
“But there are also people on the other side of it, who don’t feel comfortable or feel pulled into something they didn’t choose.”
For those unversed, the record that she released after a 7 year long career hiatus was written and recorded in 10 days after Allen's split from actor David Harbour, in December 2024. They had tied the knot in 2020.
In an early chat, she even hinted, “There are usually agreed-upon boundaries in relationships. But whether those boundaries are adhered to or not is becoming a grey area all of a sudden."
“Dating apps make people disposable and that leads to the idea that if you are not happy, there’s so much more to choose from – right in your pocket,” she concluded.
-
Here's why Sandra Bullock refuses to 'sacrifice' time with her children
-
Selma Hayek gets slammed for latest fashion move
-
Celine Dion finally drops her first song in most-awaited comeback
-
Teyana Taylor reacts to Jacob Elordi romance rumors after Coachella appearance: 'I had a blast'
-
TikToker Chris Olsen questions 'end goal' of hate Meghan Trainor received after tour cancellation
-
David Beckham vows to make Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday 'most special'
-
'Worst actor ever’: Taylor Swift fans target Finn Wolfhard's Instagram
-
J-Hope reveals whether he'd want to close the chapter on BTS 'while they were still on top'