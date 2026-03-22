Photo: Truth behin Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's marriage rumours revealed

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet reportedly enjoy each other's company a lot.

Several reports have established that the couple has been leaning on each other through thick and thin ever since they began dating in early 2023.

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Now, fast forward to 2026, a new report of Us Weekly confirmed that they have become the real deal.

A tipster spilled the beans about their relationship dynamic and said that they are “very serious and committed to each other.”

“Their relationship is very strong and they have a good rhythm going.”

“They’re not rushing into marriage, but they’re totally aligned and have even talked about getting engaged this year,” claimed the source.

Meanwhile, the strength of their bond was on full display during the 2026 award season as another recent report stated that Jenner has remained her beau's biggest supporter as his acting career reaches new heights.

"Kylie is really in awe of how respected he is by his peers and loves showing up for him,” claimed a tipster.

They went on to share, “She’s always hyping him up and had the best time being by his side at the Oscars,” noting, “He says she calms his nerves, and he equally loves having her with him."