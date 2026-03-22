Photo: Timothee Chalamet loves having Kylie Jenner by his side

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been going strong for a while.

As per the latest report of Us Weekly, the beauty mogul has remained smitten her beau, who equally appreciates her company.

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"Kylie is really in awe of how respected he is by his peers and loves showing up for him,” claimed a tipster.

They went on to share, “She’s always hyping him up and had the best time being by his side at the Oscars,” noting, “He says she calms his nerves, and he equally loves having her with him."

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the 30-year-old actor lost the Academy Award to Michael B. Jordan, after running a thorough promotional campaign for his movie, Marty Supreme.

However, he had his lady love on his arm to comfort him and encourage him towards the “greatness” that he is seeking.

Jenner and Chalamet have been enamoured with each other for nearly three years.

This report nullifies previous claims that established that the acting sensation has been avoiding the businesswoman to focus on his work.

It was reported in reference to such allegations, “Timothée is in serious contention.”

“The focus needs to stay on the work — not the relationship.”