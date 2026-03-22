Photo: Ryan Gosling gets candid about hidden talent he discovered at early age

Ryan Gosling has recounted wholesome childhood exeprience.

The Oscar-nominated actor's uncle , and he inspired Ryan to perform from a young age.

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During his latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Ryan shared that one of his uncle inspired him to perform from a really young age.

He revealed that this uncle was an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"So my uncle was an Elvis [Presley] impersonator," he said.

Recalling the exact moment his world changed, Gosling admitted to being wedding singer at the age of eight.

"When I was eight, I came home one day from school, and he was bedazzling a white jumpsuit in the living room with a big eagle on the back, and I said, 'What are you doing?' And he said, 'I'm gonna be Elvis for a little while.' And he was.

"He started talking like Elvis, singing like Elvis, doing karate in the backyard."

He went on to address that the community fully embraced the experience.

"You know, everybody in our town would come to see him perform at the mall.

"Everyone felt like they were seeing Elvis, you know, people would ... they would put on a talent show in order to, like, supplement the show."

"And so, you know, like, the guy that works at the A+P is suddenly, like, doing a version of Black Velvet that would knock your socks off."

It is noteworthy that Gosling grew up in London, Ontario, Canada